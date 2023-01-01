Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

93,546 KM

Details Description Features

$11,388

+ tax & licensing
$11,388

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

SE 5-Door

2014 Hyundai Accent

SE 5-Door

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

Logo_OneOwner

$11,388

+ taxes & licensing

93,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9581164
  • Stock #: 14HA15
  • VIN: KMHCU5AE7EU159215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,546 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the more agile vehicles in the subcompact class is the 2014 Hyundai Accent. Its 1.6-liter engine responds enthusiastically when you press the gas pedal, and there is enough of power available for passing and merging on the highway. The engine stays slick even while accelerating quickly.

*** Cash Price 13,388 *** Finance and Save $2000 ***


-FINANCING AVAILABLE

-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.99%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10AM - 6PM

Saturday: 11Am - 3Pm

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

