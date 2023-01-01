$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9501337
- Stock #: 20TC91
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP023991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20TC91
- Mileage 80,800 KM
Vehicle Description
JANUARY PROMO SALE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
2020 Toyota Corolla LE - No Accident
-Previous Company Vehicle
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-This vehicle can be certified for an additional $599
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # 905-330-7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.