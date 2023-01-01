Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

80,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LE

Location

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

80,800KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9501337
  • Stock #: 20TC91
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP023991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,800 KM

Vehicle Description

JANUARY PROMO SALE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
2020 Toyota Corolla LE - No Accident

-Previous Company Vehicle
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-This vehicle can be certified for an additional $599
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # 905-330-7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

