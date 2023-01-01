$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9501337

9501337 Stock #: 20TC91

20TC91 VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP023991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20TC91

Mileage 80,800 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.