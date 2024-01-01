Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Come find out why we are Ontarios fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington</span></p>

2021 Ford Transit

95,002 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

  1. 1712165662
  2. 1712165662
  3. 1712165662
  4. 1712165662
  5. 1712165662
  6. 1712165662
  7. 1712165663
  8. 1712165610
  9. 1712165662
  10. 1712165662
  11. 1712165662
  12. 1712165662
  13. 1712165662
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,002KM
Used
VIN 1FTBR3X88MKA08868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 95,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor One Canada

Used 2018 RAM ProMaster City Cargo Van SLT for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 RAM ProMaster City Cargo Van SLT 155,189 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Transit T-150 148
2023 Ford Transit T-150 148" Low Rf 8670 GVWR RWD 20,981 KM $54,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway 74,622 KM $42,999 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit