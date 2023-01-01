Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Subaru Forester for Sale in Burlington, ON

Showing 1-50 of 83
Used 2014 Subaru Forester i Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

i Limited
$18,495
+ tax & lic
98,955KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester XT Limited for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Limited
$10,495
+ tax & lic
245,988KM
Northstar Fine Cars Inc

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester i Limited for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

i Limited
$18,495
+ tax & lic
98,955KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Subaru Forester PANO ROOF | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

PANO ROOF | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS
$17,492
+ tax & lic
135,613KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Subaru Forester i Limited w/Tech Pkg for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

i Limited w/Tech Pkg
$27,933
+ tax & lic
45,598KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i Heated Seats Active Assists CarPlay / Android Auto for sale in Thornhill, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

2.5i Heated Seats Active Assists CarPlay / Android Auto
$27,994
+ tax & lic
106,462KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Subaru Forester XT Touring w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

XT Touring w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof
$29,990
+ tax & lic
65,766KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Forester Limited for sale in Stratford, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

Limited
$35,950
+ tax & lic
19,325KM
Stratford Subaru

Stratford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Touring Eyesight Pwr Liftgate Back Up Cam Moonroof for sale in St Catharines, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

Touring Eyesight Pwr Liftgate Back Up Cam Moonroof
$27,995
+ tax & lic
147,710KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i - 4 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE - AUTOMATIC !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

2.5i - 4 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE - AUTOMATIC !!!
$22,888
+ tax & lic
166,850KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2011 Subaru Forester XT Premium for sale in Stouffville, ON

2011 Subaru Forester

XT Premium
Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
205,146KM
Paul's Auto Sales

Stouffville, ON

Used 2020 Subaru Forester Convenience AWD Apple Carplay Lane Departure for sale in Maple, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

Convenience AWD Apple Carplay Lane Departure
$33,677
+ tax & lic
71,637KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5L 2.5i Convenience! Clean CarFax! Safety Incl.! for sale in Whitby, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

2.5L 2.5i Convenience! Clean CarFax! Safety Incl.!
$25,988
+ tax & lic
126,920KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring Package AWD | Sunroof | Clean Vehicle | CERTIFIED for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring Package AWD | Sunroof | Clean Vehicle | CERTIFIED
$22,990
+ tax & lic
98,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Subaru Forester AWD | TOURING | SUNROOF | CAMERA | BLIND for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

AWD | TOURING | SUNROOF | CAMERA | BLIND
$28,942
+ tax & lic
70,590KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i
$18,490
+ tax & lic
116,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Subaru Forester 4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg for sale in Mississauga, ON

2009 Subaru Forester

4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg
$4,620
+ tax & lic
222,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Subaru Forester Limited SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

Limited SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH |
$35,900
+ tax & lic
45,812KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience CAM P/SEAT 17-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience CAM P/SEAT 17-AL
$21,998
+ tax & lic
90,615KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i SPORT w/EyeSight Pkg *SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i SPORT w/EyeSight Pkg *SUNROOF*
$32,990
+ tax & lic
82,284KM
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring for sale in Waterdown, ON

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring
$20,999
+ tax & lic
148,809KM
Foster Auto Group

Waterdown, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Forester Sport AWD - EyeSight, Power+Heated Seats, Blindspot Monitor, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD - EyeSight, Power+Heated Seats, Blindspot Monitor, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, & More!
$34,998
+ tax & lic
49,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring NAV ADAP-CC ROOF P/GATE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring NAV ADAP-CC ROOF P/GATE
$20,498
+ tax & lic
137,100KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Subaru Forester Premier with EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

Premier with EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$32,590
+ tax & lic
91,905KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH
Sale
$15,985
+ tax & lic
191,000KM
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Subaru Forester AWD, Automatic, Sunroof, 3/Y Warranty Available. for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

AWD, Automatic, Sunroof, 3/Y Warranty Available.
$13,800
+ tax & lic
189,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Subaru Forester PREMIUM for sale in Cayuga, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

PREMIUM
$26,495
+ tax & lic
75,433KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Touring EYESIGHT ROOF P/GATE 17-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

Touring EYESIGHT ROOF P/GATE 17-AL
$36,598
+ tax & lic
17,719KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Touring EYESIGHT ADAP-CC P/GATE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

Touring EYESIGHT ADAP-CC P/GATE
$33,998
+ tax & lic
47,484KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Limited AWD - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, EyeSight, CarPlay+Android, Power Liftgate & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Subaru Forester

Limited AWD - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, EyeSight, CarPlay+Android, Power Liftgate & More!
$35,998
+ tax & lic
54,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Subaru Forester Limited Eyesight CVT NAV ROOF P/GATE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

Limited Eyesight CVT NAV ROOF P/GATE
$30,998
+ tax & lic
107,244KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i CVT CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i CVT CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS
$27,998
+ tax & lic
88,859KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT LTD - NAVI - PANO ROOF - EYE SIGHT - LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT LTD - NAVI - PANO ROOF - EYE SIGHT - LEATHER
$29,988
+ tax & lic
92,000KM
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Subaru Forester X ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Subaru Forester

X ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
227,960KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT TOURING / AWD / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT TOURING / AWD / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF
$22,945
+ tax & lic
115,389KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Cayuga, ON

2016 Subaru Forester

TOURING
$21,395
+ tax & lic
110,751KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Subaru Forester LIMITED,1 OWNER,ONLY 24000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

LIMITED,1 OWNER,ONLY 24000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
$25,900
+ tax & lic
24,686KM
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Hamilton, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i TOURING/NO ACCIDENTS/BLINDSPOT/PANO ROOF/BACKUP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i TOURING/NO ACCIDENTS/BLINDSPOT/PANO ROOF/BACKUP CAMERA
$25,995
+ tax & lic
89,125KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Sunroof
$24,990
+ tax & lic
103,611KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LEATHER | ALLOYS | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LEATHER | ALLOYS | APP CONNECT
$29,492
+ tax & lic
87,926KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Subaru Forester Touring AWD, Sunroof, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Power Liftgate & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD, Sunroof, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Power Liftgate & Much More!
$31,988
+ tax & lic
49,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE | AWD | EYESIGHT PKG | TOUCHSCREEN for sale in Brantford, ON

2021 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE | AWD | EYESIGHT PKG | TOUCHSCREEN
$34,888
+ tax & lic
37,033KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Subaru Forester for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Subaru Forester

$4,999
+ tax & lic
283,612KM
Dixie Ford Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience ~ REAR CAM ~ BLUETOOTH ~ PWR SEAT for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience ~ REAR CAM ~ BLUETOOTH ~ PWR SEAT
$29,500
+ tax & lic
56,800KM
K & L Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited for sale in Dunnville, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited
$24,350
+ tax & lic
166,266KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Subaru Forester X for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2012 Subaru Forester

X
$13,990
+ tax & lic
142,571KM
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT TOURING *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT TOURING *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF ALLOYS
$17,495
+ tax & lic
165,510KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE
$26,995
+ tax & lic
138,918KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Subaru Forester AWD*SUNROOF!!* for sale in Toronto, ON

2010 Subaru Forester

AWD*SUNROOF!!*
$6,800
+ tax & lic
240,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Subaru Forester LIMITED ~ EYESIGHT ~ LEATHER ~ PANO ROOF ~ NAV. for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

LIMITED ~ EYESIGHT ~ LEATHER ~ PANO ROOF ~ NAV.
$29,999
+ tax & lic
64,800KM
K & L Auto Sales

Toronto, ON