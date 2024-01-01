$2,200+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Accord
EX / LEATHER / SURNOOF / AS IS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Sold As Is
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,080 KM
Vehicle Description
*** EX V6 *** AUTO *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** TRADE IN SPECIAL ***
* WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE **** WE DO NOT HAVE A IN HOUSE MECHANIC - WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS ***
OMVIC REQUIRES THIS STATEMENT ON ALL AS IS CARS
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
