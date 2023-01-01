Menu
2009 Chevrolet Equinox

176,845 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

LS AWD (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

LS AWD (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9551569
  • Stock #: 250
  • VIN: 2CNDL23F296238405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,845 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 176485 KMS and the asking price is $5499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheels Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sunroof, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

●       Engine: 3.4 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

●       Interior Colour: Gray

●       Exterior Colour: White

●       All Wheel Drive

●       Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

