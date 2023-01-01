$7,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS - SPORTBACK
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10000931
- VIN: JA3AX88W99U612550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 MITSUBISHI LANCER GTS - SPORTBACK/HATCH BACK
168000KM
2.4L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC - 2WD
PADDLE SHIFTER
ROCKFORD FOSGATE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUB WOOFER
BLUETOOTH - HANDS FREE
POWER SUNROOF
POWER WINDOWS
A/C - BLOWS COLD
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
17" ALLOYS WITH NEW TIRES
$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
EAGLE AUTO SALES
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Vehicle Features
