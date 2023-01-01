Menu
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS - SPORTBACK

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS - SPORTBACK

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: JA3AX88W99U612550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

2009 MITSUBISHI LANCER GTS - SPORTBACK/HATCH BACK

2.4L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC - 2WD

PADDLE SHIFTER

ROCKFORD FOSGATE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUB WOOFER

BLUETOOTH - HANDS FREE

POWER SUNROOF

POWER WINDOWS

A/C - BLOWS COLD

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

17" ALLOYS WITH NEW TIRES

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

EAGLE AUTO SALES

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

