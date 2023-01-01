2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

$17,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 3 , 5 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10384362

10384362 Stock #: FS:16558

FS:16558 VIN: JA32V2FW2HU604783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 203,584 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.