Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2009 Lancer automatic. This Lancer runs and drives as it should. If youre looking for a deal and want to certify the car yourself this is just the car youre looking for. This car is being sold in as is condition. </div><div>The motor Vehicle sold under as is is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced as is. Not certified. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

285,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1710438963
  2. 1710438963
  3. 1710438963
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
285,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JA3AU26U99U610305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Lancer automatic. This Lancer runs and drives as it should. If you're looking for a deal and want to certify the car yourself this is just the car you're looking for. This car is being sold in as is condition. The motor Vehicle sold under "as is" is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. 
Vehicle is priced "as is". Not certified. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 125,586 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Toyota Camry SE 230,594 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 150,443 KM $22,899 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer