$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
109,289KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10023177
- Stock #: 245420
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB3F7245420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 245420
- Mileage 109,289 KM
Vehicle Description
No reported accidents New Tires
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6