2015 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 2 8 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10023177

10023177 Stock #: 245420

245420 VIN: 1G1PC5SB3F7245420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 245420

Mileage 109,289 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.