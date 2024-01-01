$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
221,420KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H30FH102895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1002
- Mileage 221,420 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
