2015 Honda CR-V

221,420 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD

2015 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,420KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H30FH102895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1002
  • Mileage 221,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-XXXX

519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2015 Honda CR-V