NO ACCIDENTS *** LOW KMS *** SPORT *** FOUR WHEEL DRIVE *** MANUAL *** V6  *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 116,277KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2016 Jeep Wrangler

116,277 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT / MANUAL / 4WD / NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT / MANUAL / 4WD / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,277KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWDG8GL224397

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,277 KM

NO ACCIDENTS *** LOW KMS *** SPORT *** FOUR WHEEL DRIVE *** MANUAL *** V6  *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 116,277KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Fog Lights

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Conventional Spare Tire

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Jeep Wrangler