Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sportage

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sportage

2016 Kia Sportage

LX AWD/2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sportage

LX AWD/2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1686098352
  2. 1686098352
  3. 1686098352
  4. 1686098350
  5. 1686098347
  6. 1686098351
  7. 1686098351
  8. 1686098352
  9. 1686098344
  10. 1686098349
  11. 1686098344
  12. 1686098345
  13. 1686098349
  14. 1686098345
  15. 1686098347
  16. 1686098348
  17. 1686098350
  18. 1686098348
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10035108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

1951 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 10,000 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2020 Sea-Doo Wake Pr...
 25 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry SE...
 67,000 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory