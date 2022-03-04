Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

69,325 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 8533301
  2. 8533301
  3. 8533301
  4. 8533301
  5. 8533301
  6. 8533301
  7. 8533301
  8. 8533301
  9. 8533301
  10. 8533301
  11. 8533301
  12. 8533301
  13. 8533301
  14. 8533301
  15. 8533301
  16. 8533301
  17. 8533301
  18. 8533301
  19. 8533301
  20. 8533301
  21. 8533301
  22. 8533301
  23. 8533301
  24. 8533301
  25. 8533301
  26. 8533301
  27. 8533301
  28. 8533301
  29. 8533301
  30. 8533301
  31. 8533301
  32. 8533301
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8533301
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT2JC824122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,325 KM

Vehicle Description

* Rogue S * Heated Cloth Seats * Back Up Camera * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Weather Tech Floor Mats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Heated Mirrors * Trailer Receiver * Rear Wiper * Keyless Entry * Rear Climate Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Black Housing Headlights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 136,778 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 78,538 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey L...
 143,993 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory