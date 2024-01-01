Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 80808KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2019 Jeep Wrangler

80,808 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT / 4X4 / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT / 4X4 / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,808KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXDN8KW610775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,808 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 80808KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Jeep Wrangler