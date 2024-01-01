Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

100,122 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,122KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC808581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1084
  • Mileage 100,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Nissan Rogue