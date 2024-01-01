$22,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
Used
100,122KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC808581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1084
- Mileage 100,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
2020 Nissan Rogue