<p>LX *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE ENGINE START *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 37941KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $28,995</strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Honda CR-V

37,941 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

LX / AWD / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO

12002263

2021 Honda CR-V

LX / AWD / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,941KM
VIN 2HKRW2H25MH212618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,941 KM

Vehicle Description

LX *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE ENGINE START *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 37941KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $28,995


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Honda CR-V