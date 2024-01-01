2022 Toyota Camry

Menu
Account
Sign In
SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Pre Collision System * Emergency Brake Assist * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control *  Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk Release/Gas Cap * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Paddle Shifters * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * ECO/Sport Mode * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Heated Mirrors * Voice Recognition * USB/C Port * AM/FM/SXM * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * 17” Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust *<br /><br /><div>Enhance Your Driving Experience with Lebada Motors – Precision in Every Detail</div><div> </div><div>Simplified Trade-Ins</div><div>Receive top value for your trade-in. We streamline the process, offering competitive deals on your current vehicle.</div><div> </div><div> Financing Solutions for All Credit Backgrounds</div><div>Whether you have no credit, new credit, or bad credit, we provide tailored financing options to suit your needs.</div><div> </div><div>Get in Touch</div><div>Call us at 519-653-1212 or browse our inventory at [www.LebadaMotors.com](http://www.lebadamotors.com). Visit us at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.</div><div> </div><div>---</div><div> </div><div>Unmatched Certification Standards</div><div> </div><div>Our certification process surpasses OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation requirements. We use only high-quality parts, and if a part doesn't meet double the ministry standards, we replace it at no cost to you. This ensures complete peace of mind.</div><div> </div><div>---</div><div> </div><div>Why Lebada Motors?</div><div> </div><div>- Flexible Financing:** Zero down payment options and easy auto financing.</div><div>- Established Reputation:** Serving Ontario with excellence since 1999.</div><div>- Affordable Selections:** High-quality vehicles priced under $15,000.</div><div>- Low Weekly Payments:** Affordable payments starting as low as $60 per week.</div><div>- Extensive Coverage:** Serving areas from Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie.</div><div>- Comprehensive Warranty:** Exclusive coverage for complete peace of mind.</div><div> </div><div>---</div><div> </div><div>Supporting Your Financial Rebound</div><div> </div><div>Lebada Motors understands financial challenges and is committed to helping you move forward. We offer support for:</div><div> </div><div>- Bad Credit Car Loans</div><div>- Missed Payments</div><div>- High Debt Levels</div><div>- Bankruptcy</div><div>- Consumer Proposals</div><div>- New Credit Histories</div><div>- Collections</div><div>- Write-offs</div><div>- Immigration Challenges</div><div>- Low Credit Scores</div><div>- Poor Auto Payment Histories</div><div>- No Credit Histories</div><div>- Frequent Job Changes</div><div>- High Debt-to-Income Ratios</div><div>- Short Sales or Foreclosures</div><div>- Credit Over-reliance</div><div>- Late Rent Payments</div><div>- Student Loan Defaults</div><div>- Limited Credit Types</div><div> </div><div>Your financial past doesn't define your future. Let us help you begin a new chapter with confidence.</div><div> </div><div>---</div><div> </div><div>Key Information</div><div> </div><div>Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. While zero down payments are our goal, a downpayment may sometimes be required. Verify all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.</div><div> </div><div>Terms and Conditions</div><div> </div><div>Our finance program is available on select vehicles and must meet specific criteria to qualify. Visit us in-store for more information. Advertised prices include a $2000 finance rebate under our finance purchase program. Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and reconditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.<br /><br /><div>Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.</div><div> </div></div><div> </div><div>---</div><div> </div><div>Join the Lebada Motors Family Today</div><div>Experience the Lebada Motors difference. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your ideal vehicle is waiting!</div>

2022 Toyota Camry

78,708 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Camry

SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering Syst

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Camry

SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering Syst

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 11410123
  2. 11410123
  3. 11410123
  4. 11410123
  5. 11410123
  6. 11410123
  7. 11410123
  8. 11410123
  9. 11410123
  10. 11410123
  11. 11410123
  12. 11410123
  13. 11410123
  14. 11410123
  15. 11410123
  16. 11410123
  17. 11410123
  18. 11410123
  19. 11410123
  20. 11410123
  21. 11410123
  22. 11410123
  23. 11410123
  24. 11410123
  25. 11410123
  26. 11410123
  27. 11410123
  28. 11410123
  29. 11410123
  30. 11410123
  31. 11410123
  32. 11410123
  33. 11410123
  34. 11410123
  35. 11410123
  36. 11410123
  37. 11410123
  38. 11410123
  39. 11410123
  40. 11410123
  41. 11410123
  42. 11410123
  43. 11410123
  44. 11410123
  45. 11410123
  46. 11410123
  47. 11410123
  48. 11410123
  49. 11410123
  50. 11410123
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,708KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK4NU059288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,708 KM

Vehicle Description

SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Pre Collision System * Emergency Brake Assist * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control *  Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk Release/Gas Cap * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Paddle Shifters * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * ECO/Sport Mode * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Heated Mirrors * Voice Recognition * USB/C Port * AM/FM/SXM * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * 17” Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust *

Enhance Your Driving Experience with Lebada Motors – Precision in Every Detail Simplified Trade-InsReceive top value for your trade-in. We streamline the process, offering competitive deals on your current vehicle.  Financing Solutions for All Credit BackgroundsWhether you have no credit, new credit, or bad credit, we provide tailored financing options to suit your needs. Get in TouchCall us at 519-653-1212 or browse our inventory at [www.LebadaMotors.com](http://www.lebadamotors.com). Visit us at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON. --- Unmatched Certification Standards Our certification process surpasses OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation requirements. We use only high-quality parts, and if a part doesn't meet double the ministry standards, we replace it at no cost to you. This ensures complete peace of mind. --- Why Lebada Motors? - Flexible Financing:** Zero down payment options and easy auto financing.- Established Reputation:** Serving Ontario with excellence since 1999.- Affordable Selections:** High-quality vehicles priced under $15,000.- Low Weekly Payments:** Affordable payments starting as low as $60 per week.- Extensive Coverage:** Serving areas from Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie.- Comprehensive Warranty:** Exclusive coverage for complete peace of mind. --- Supporting Your Financial Rebound Lebada Motors understands financial challenges and is committed to helping you move forward. We offer support for: - Bad Credit Car Loans- Missed Payments- High Debt Levels- Bankruptcy- Consumer Proposals- New Credit Histories- Collections- Write-offs- Immigration Challenges- Low Credit Scores- Poor Auto Payment Histories- No Credit Histories- Frequent Job Changes- High Debt-to-Income Ratios- Short Sales or Foreclosures- Credit Over-reliance- Late Rent Payments- Student Loan Defaults- Limited Credit Types Your financial past doesn't define your future. Let us help you begin a new chapter with confidence. --- Key Information Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. While zero down payments are our goal, a downpayment may sometimes be required. Verify all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Terms and Conditions Our finance program is available on select vehicles and must meet specific criteria to qualify. Visit us in-store for more information. Advertised prices include a $2000 finance rebate under our finance purchase program. Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and reconditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.

Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.  --- Join the Lebada Motors Family TodayExperience the Lebada Motors difference. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your ideal vehicle is waiting!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lebada Motors

Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai S 45,663 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX 79,653 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRAIL BOSS CREW CAB 4WD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRAIL BOSS CREW CAB 4WD 89,968 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Camry