$28,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry
SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering Syst
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,708KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK4NU059288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,708 KM
Vehicle Description
SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Pre Collision System * Emergency Brake Assist * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk Release/Gas Cap * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Paddle Shifters * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * ECO/Sport Mode * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Heated Mirrors * Voice Recognition * USB/C Port * AM/FM/SXM * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * 17” Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust *
SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Pre Collision System * Emergency Brake Assist * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk Release/Gas Cap * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Paddle Shifters * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * ECO/Sport Mode * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Heated Mirrors * Voice Recognition * USB/C Port * AM/FM/SXM * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * 17" Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust *
Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition. --- Join the Lebada Motors Family TodayExperience the Lebada Motors difference. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your ideal vehicle is waiting!
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
2022 Toyota Camry