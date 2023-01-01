$25,895+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$25,895
- Listing ID: 9566428
- Stock #: 43-0074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,On Star,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
