2020 Buick Encore

53,223 KM

Details Description Features

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Preferred

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

53,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9566428
  • Stock #: 43-0074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,On Star,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Abs,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

