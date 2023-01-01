$24,495+ tax & licensing
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
EX
Location
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
75,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9551434
- Stock #: 43-0036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
