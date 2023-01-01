Menu
2015 RAM 1500

94,625 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: N05794A
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FG8FS634326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4X2
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

