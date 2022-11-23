Menu
2018 RAM 1500

39,517 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie LARAMIE NAVIGATION AIR RIDE SUNROOF

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie LARAMIE NAVIGATION AIR RIDE SUNROOF

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9379387
  • Stock #: N05293A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT7JS145333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,517 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 1500 4D CREW CAB LARAMIE BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT CONVENIENCE GROUP, GPS NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE (DISC), REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY. ODOMETER IS 41433 KILOMETERS BELOW MARKET AVERAGE! 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 MULTI DISPLACEMENT VVT 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC


AWARDS:
* CANADIAN CAR OF THE YEAR AJAC'S BEST PICK-UP TRUCK IN CANADA FOR 2018


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

