2019 RAM 1500

22,926 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9379390
  • Stock #: U05117
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN844427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,926 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

