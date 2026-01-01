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<p class=p1><strong>JC&DC MOTORS</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p> </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle? <br><br><strong>Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105 </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Sold Certified</strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Extended Warranty Available  </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Financing Available </strong></p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2011 Volkswagen Golf

153,307 KM

Details Description Features

$7,399

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

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14004987

2011 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,399

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,307KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWBA7AJ0BW140085

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 153,307 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 

Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105 

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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289-252-XXXX

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289-252-1583

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$7,399

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2011 Volkswagen Golf