2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,357 KM
Vehicle Description
This rugged and reliable 2013 Ford F-150, available at True North Auto Brokers, is ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its powerful 8-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive, and flex fuel capability, this truck is built for both work and play. The gray exterior and gray interior offer a timeless and practical aesthetic, while the comfortable cabin features a host of amenities to keep you comfortable on the road.
The F-150 boasts an impressive list of features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows. This truck has been well-maintained and has accumulated 209,628 km, making it a solid investment for any discerning driver.
Here are 5 of the F-150's most enticing features:
- Powerful 8-cylinder engine: Get ready to move mountains with this robust engine.
- 4-wheel drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's snowy roads or off-road adventures.
- Flex fuel capability: Enjoy the flexibility of running on gasoline or E85 ethanol.
- Automatic headlights: Drive safely and comfortably, even in low-light conditions.
- Cruise control: Take the strain out of long drives and maintain a consistent speed.
Visit True North Auto Brokers today to experience the power and versatility of this 2013 Ford F-150 in person.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
