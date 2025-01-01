Menu
2013 Ford F-150

199,357 KM

$12,599

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

12099124

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,357KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EFXDFD70967

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,357 KM

This rugged and reliable 2013 Ford F-150, available at True North Auto Brokers, is ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its powerful 8-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive, and flex fuel capability, this truck is built for both work and play. The gray exterior and gray interior offer a timeless and practical aesthetic, while the comfortable cabin features a host of amenities to keep you comfortable on the road.

The F-150 boasts an impressive list of features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows. This truck has been well-maintained and has accumulated 209,628 km, making it a solid investment for any discerning driver.

Here are 5 of the F-150's most enticing features:

  1. Powerful 8-cylinder engine: Get ready to move mountains with this robust engine.
  2. 4-wheel drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's snowy roads or off-road adventures.
  3. Flex fuel capability: Enjoy the flexibility of running on gasoline or E85 ethanol.
  4. Automatic headlights: Drive safely and comfortably, even in low-light conditions.
  5. Cruise control: Take the strain out of long drives and maintain a consistent speed.

Visit True North Auto Brokers today to experience the power and versatility of this 2013 Ford F-150 in person.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$12,599

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2013 Ford F-150