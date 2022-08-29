$28,888+ tax & licensing
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
46,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9324289
- Stock #: U0785
- VIN: 2GNAXWEX8J6280386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,755 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
