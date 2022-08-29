Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

46,755 KM

Details Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

46,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9324289
  Stock #: U0785
  VIN: 2GNAXWEX8J6280386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,755 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

