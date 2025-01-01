Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Honda CR-V

93,866 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12151338

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H41LH233871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2022 Mazda CX-9 Kuro AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Mazda CX-9 Kuro AWD 68,117 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD 85,544 KM $21,488 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS MX-5 Sport 6MT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS MX-5 Sport 6MT 2,000 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V