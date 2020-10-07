Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

112,006 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

Crew

Crew

Location

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,006KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6072678
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG8DT503071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,006 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 2013 DODGE JOURNEY CREW WITH 112,006 KMS. GREAT SUV WITH A/C , KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE.

READY FOR A TEST DRIVE CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707

FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT EVERYONE APPROVED!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

