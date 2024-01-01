$14,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi A6
2.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
152,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFFCFC8EN101791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1344
- Mileage 152,775 KM
Vehicle Description
This Audi A6 2.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV PRESTIGE AWD is in ABSOLUTE AMAZING condition inside and out and drives like NEW. Comes with ALL the features imaginable MUST SEE!!!!
Priced to sell !!!
No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
