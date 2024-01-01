$25,745+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC | NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC | NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
$25,745
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,068 KM
Vehicle Description
"ACCIDENT FREE | PANORAMIC |NAVIGATION | 360 CAM | 4MATIC | HEATED SEATS"
2021 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC. ACCIDENT FREE.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 181068 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477
Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Skyline Auto
Email Skyline Auto
Skyline Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-724-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-724-3388