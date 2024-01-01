Menu
2021 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC. ACCIDENT FREE.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 181068 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

181,068 KM

$25,745

+ tax & licensing
C 300 4MATIC | NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$25,745

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,068KM
VIN W1KWF8EB1MR626844

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,068 KM

"ACCIDENT FREE | PANORAMIC |NAVIGATION | 360 CAM | 4MATIC | HEATED SEATS"


2021 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC. ACCIDENT FREE.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 181068 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Navigation Services
Front Wireless Phone Charging
Live Traffic Information
Touchpad
Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel
Mercedes me connect Wi-Fi Hotspot w/30-day complimentary trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mercedes me connect w/3-year complimentary trial Tracker System

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Panoramic Sunroof
AMG STYLING PACKAGE
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE
Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Diamond Grille
Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Voice Activation
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
5 Speakers

Sport Suspension
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbo

Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
10.25 Central Media Display

