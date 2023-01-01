2012 Honda Civic

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 7 , 9 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9700594

9700594 Stock #: 029006

029006 VIN: 2HGFB2F56CH029006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 029006

Mileage 237,981 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Illuminated Visor Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.