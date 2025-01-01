Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS FOGS STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  LOW LOW KM  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2013 Kia Rio

87,602 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
12113000

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,602KM
Fair Condition
VIN KNADM4A31D6281649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3248
  • Mileage 87,602 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS FOGS STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  LOW LOW KM  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

1 Owner
LOW KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

