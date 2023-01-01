$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
S
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
S
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
106,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3vwc57bu3km185018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3129
- Mileage 106,250 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS STEERING CONTROLS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2019 Volkswagen Jetta