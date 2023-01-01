$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Ford Escape
Limited*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth
2010 Ford Escape
Limited*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
173,516KM
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9EG6AKC70170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,516 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low K's, 4x4, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Microsoft SYNC.Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Remote start, keypad/Keyless entry, Remote lift gate, AM/FM/CD, Cargo cover, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 3.0L-6cyl. Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Essex Motors
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*1.4L-4cyl 162,328 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited*Low K's*HeatedLeather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth 146,713 KM $11,997 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town & Country Low K's*HeatedLeather*BT*Power Doors*RearCam 124,628 KM $20,977 + tax & lic
Email Essex Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Call Dealer
519-776-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Essex Motors
519-776-7555
2010 Ford Escape