Low Ks, 4x4, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Microsoft SYNC.Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Remote start, keypad/Keyless entry, Remote lift gate, AM/FM/CD, Cargo cover, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 3.0L-6cyl.

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2010 Ford Escape

173,516 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape

Limited*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth

2010 Ford Escape

Limited*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,516KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU9EG6AKC70170

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 4x4, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Microsoft SYNC.Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Remote start, keypad/Keyless entry, Remote lift gate, AM/FM/CD, Cargo cover, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 3.0L-6cyl. Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.    Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

