<p>4 Wheel drive Honda CRV!! Sunroof, power windows, power locks, cruise control, air conditioning, luggage rack, steering wheel controls. 1 year or 20,000km powertrain warranty included. Certified!!</p>

2009 Honda CR-V

182,512 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V

EX

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,512KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE48549L812648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,512 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Wheel drive Honda CRV!! Sunroof, power windows, power locks, cruise control, air conditioning, luggage rack, steering wheel controls. 1 year or 20,000km powertrain warranty included. Certified!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2009 Honda CR-V