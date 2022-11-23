Menu
2012 Audi A6

196,755 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2012 Audi A6

2012 Audi A6

1 OWNER / RARE STUNNING COMBO / 3.0T / CERTIFIED

2012 Audi A6

1 OWNER / RARE STUNNING COMBO / 3.0T / CERTIFIED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

196,755KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9379612
  Stock #: PT0712
  VIN: WAUFGCFC7CN145288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous A6 3.0T that just arrived at our store. This beauty comes to us directly from a new car store trade-in and is ready for its new home. This one is a 1 owner car thats been well cared for by its previous owner and it shows inside and out. It comes loaded with all the luxury car essentials and more. If you're looking for a classy looking car drives amazing and is sure to impress then take a look at this gem. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

