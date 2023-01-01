Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

175,285 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn CVT SE FWD Leather/P-Moon

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn CVT SE FWD Leather/P-Moon

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585643
  • Stock #: pdc034
  • VIN: JA32U2FUXDU606292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,285 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.9%   

NO ACCIDENTS. ONE OWNER. Fully loaded, P-Moon, Sport/Paddle shift, smart no key entry/start, Prem. Sound sistem with 6 MP3 in dash, with Sirius Sat. Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, fogs, tinted & more. 2 sets of tires, brand new winters installed. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2014 Ford Focus SE, Leather/P-Moon, 160k $8500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
