2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX Luxury
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9979448
- Stock #: pdc017
- VIN: 5XYKWDA73EG505804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,025 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.9%
Top of the line, every fact. option, Navi, Lane departure assist, Blind spot assist, Backup Cam, Infinity sound System, heated/cooled seats, Pano-Roof & lot's more.. All working order. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0T LX+, 114k $12990
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
