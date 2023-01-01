Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Nissan Pathfinder for Sale in Etobicoke, ON

Showing 1-50 of 88
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$16,990
+ tax & lic
164,788KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2009 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4x4 *SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4x4 *SUNROOF*
$4,990
+ tax & lic
255,000KM
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S
$11,999
+ tax & lic
180,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav
$26,990
+ tax & lic
80,400KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$16,990
+ tax & lic
167,661KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

New 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum
$60,143
+ tax & lic
10KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Push button start, alloy wheels ,cruise control ,and many more for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Push button start, alloy wheels ,cruise control ,and many more
$11,990
+ tax & lic
217,222KM
Super Economy Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech 4x4, 7 Seater, Navi, Back Up Cam! for sale in Clarington, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech 4x4, 7 Seater, Navi, Back Up Cam!
$31,995
+ tax & lic
93,988KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr V6 for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr V6
$4,500
+ tax & lic
188,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM
Sale
$8,500
+ tax & lic
194,445KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV | 4X4 | NAVIGATION | 7 PASS | OPEN SUNDAYS! for sale in Brantford, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV | 4X4 | NAVIGATION | 7 PASS | OPEN SUNDAYS!
$27,888
+ tax & lic
117,536KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SL-ALL CREDIT APPROVED for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SL-ALL CREDIT APPROVED
Sale
$14,599
+ tax & lic
189,000KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium One owner accident free trade.Nissan certified preowned! for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium One owner accident free trade.Nissan certified preowned!
$32,491
+ tax & lic
90,648KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Certified and Serviced for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD Certified and Serviced
$21,987
+ tax & lic
51,387KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium 4WD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium 4WD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation
$28,590
+ tax & lic
85,765KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S
$13,999
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SV BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | 4WD
$19,990
+ tax & lic
112,547KM
The Humberview Group

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech for sale in Cayuga, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech
$29,995
+ tax & lic
121,252KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 S BACK-UP CAMERA - REAR AIR CONDITIONING !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 S BACK-UP CAMERA - REAR AIR CONDITIONING !!!
$23,777
+ tax & lic
145,100KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder BACK-UP CAMERA - REAR AIR CONDITIONING - 4x4 !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

BACK-UP CAMERA - REAR AIR CONDITIONING - 4x4 !!!
$23,888
+ tax & lic
138,200KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

S
$10,995
+ tax & lic
194,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Oshawa, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$34,999
+ tax & lic
96,035KM
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL V6 4x4 at for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL V6 4x4 at
Sale
$15,500
+ tax & lic
207,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL BLIND-SPOT ROOF HTD-SW P/GATE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL BLIND-SPOT ROOF HTD-SW P/GATE
$26,498
+ tax & lic
94,876KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM
$34,989
+ tax & lic
47,204KM
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder 3.5L SL! Leather! Sunroof! AWD! for sale in Whitby, ON

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L SL! Leather! Sunroof! AWD!
$21,988
+ tax & lic
95,397KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4X4 Navi Blind Spot R Sonar System Bluetooth for sale in Maple, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4X4 Navi Blind Spot R Sonar System Bluetooth
$30,964
+ tax & lic
87,142KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$55,733
+ tax & lic
10KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum
$31,595
+ tax & lic
103,038KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Cayuga, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$24,995
+ tax & lic
134,190KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder 3.5L SL! Leather! Sunroof! No Reported Accidents! for sale in Whitby, ON

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L SL! Leather! Sunroof! No Reported Accidents!
$47,988
+ tax & lic
23,949KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV AWD *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV AWD *HEATED SEATS*
$21,950
+ tax & lic
134,176KM
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV
$24,995
+ tax & lic
134,477KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Cayuga, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

S
$25,995
+ tax & lic
154,958KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD 7 SEATS *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD 7 SEATS *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$21,495
+ tax & lic
176,920KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL - Low Mileage for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL - Low Mileage
$53,482
+ tax & lic
1,575KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

S
$49,709
+ tax & lic
150KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

S
$49,699
+ tax & lic
200KM
Auto 9000 Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM
Sale
$9,500
+ tax & lic
194,455KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

$11,950
+ tax & lic
202,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder S 7 Passenger ! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

S 7 Passenger !
$31,989
+ tax & lic
75,602KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD|7PASSENGER|ALLOYS|NAV|HEATEDSEATS|SIRIUSXM| for sale in North York, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD|7PASSENGER|ALLOYS|NAV|HEATEDSEATS|SIRIUSXM|
$29,987
+ tax & lic
124,857KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM
$34,995
+ tax & lic
43,642KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, 7 Passenger, Bluetooth, Park sensors, Blis & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, 7 Passenger, Bluetooth, Park sensors, Blis & Much More!
$31,788
+ tax & lic
80,249KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$56,554
+ tax & lic
150KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Midnight Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Midnight Edition
$19,899
+ tax & lic
159,919KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL - Low Mileage for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL - Low Mileage
$55,908
+ tax & lic
5,971KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium - Low Mileage for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium - Low Mileage
$56,998
+ tax & lic
150KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S
$28,995
+ tax & lic
90,831KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S
$27,995
+ tax & lic
90,831KM
Auto Firm

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options