Car Fax, CAR FAX, tow package, keyless entery8 CYL, 4.6 L GAS, CD/AM/FM/AUX, C/C, Tint window Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, TRACTION CONTROL AS IS, tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

2010 Ford F-150

255,000 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

255,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1E86AFA00444

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0331
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Fax, CAR FAX, tow package, keyless entery8 CYL, 4.6 L GAS, CD/AM/FM/AUX, C/C, Tint window Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, TRACTION CONTROL AS IS,
tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Body Style
4WD SUPERCAB 145"
2 Doors
4.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Gasoline
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
4WD
AIR BAG
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ABS
AM/FM/CD
POWER MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

