<p>2009 Toyota Corolla CE. 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes with Beige Cloth seats, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, dual front airbags, air conditioning, auxiliary input, AM/FM radio and CD Player. Comes with 3 copies of keys. 117739 kms. Listed price $9995. Clean title. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information. </p>

Location

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
117,739KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E19C116889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,739 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Corolla CE. 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes with Beige Cloth seats, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, dual front airbags, air conditioning, auxiliary input, AM/FM radio and CD Player. Comes with 3 copies of keys. 117739 kms. Listed price $9995. Clean title. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

