Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Bank street KIA Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 152 Point Inspection process. Safetied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure satisfaction Our Sales representatives are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

2015 Kia Forte

88,385 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte

5dr HB Auto EX

2015 Kia Forte

5dr HB Auto EX

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,385KM
Used
VIN KNAFX5A80F5278669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Passenger volume: 2,780L (98.2 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Rear tires: 215/45HR17.0
Front tires: 215/45HR17.0
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Primary LCD size: 4.3
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Rear legroom: 913mm (35.9)
Front hiproom: 1,366mm (53.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,424mm (56.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 8.5L/100 km
Exterior length: 4,350mm (171.3)
Interior cargo volume: 657 L (23 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 983mm (38.7)
Smart device integration: UVO
Curb weight: 1,321kg (2,912lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-XXXX

613-736-7022

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

2015 Kia Forte