2009 Ford Ranger
XL
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Listing ID: 9367114
VIN: 1FTYR10D19PA65980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2009 FORD RANGER
Regular Cab, 2wd, With every important option!
2.3L 4cyl, with 237,000 very well maintained kms!
NO RUST, NO ACCIDENTS.
Finished in bright Silver with a Red Pinstripe; Charcoal Cloth seats.
AC, and Sliding Rear Window
5 speed! Manual transmission
Trailer Hitch, Bluetooth Radio with Aux.
Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!
Just a nice clean, Fun to drive, great on gas
well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
