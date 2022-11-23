Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

237,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

XL

XL

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

237,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9367114
  • VIN: 1FTYR10D19PA65980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2009 FORD RANGER

Regular Cab, 2wd, With every important option!

2.3L 4cyl, with 237,000 very well maintained kms!

NO RUST, NO ACCIDENTS.

Finished in bright Silver with a Red Pinstripe; Charcoal Cloth seats.

AC, and Sliding Rear Window

 5 speed! Manual transmission

Trailer Hitch, Bluetooth Radio with Aux.  

Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!

 

Just a nice clean, Fun to drive, great on gas

well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

