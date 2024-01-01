2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Ultra Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2009 GMC SIERRA </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Reg Cab, 2wd, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.8L small V8</strong>,</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Only <strong>120,000</strong> well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Nicely Equipped and<strong> </strong>finished in</p><p style=text-align: center;>Metallic Cranberry on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Bumpers, trim, accents.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> ICE COLD AC!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Tow Package, Soft Tri Fold tonneau cover  </p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Wheel Covers </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>8.0 Foot Long Box,</strong> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Truck is Like new Inside and Out</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED $13,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Long Box

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Long Box

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1716679082
  2. 1716679082
  3. 1716679082
  4. 1716679082
  5. 1716679081
  6. 1716679082
  7. 1716679082
  8. 1716679082
  9. 1716679082
  10. 1716679082
  11. 1716679082
  12. 1716679082
  13. 1716679082
  14. 1716679082
  15. 1716679082
  16. 1716679082
  17. 1716679082
  18. 1716679082
  19. 1716679082
  20. 1716679082
  21. 1716679082
  22. 1716679082
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTEC14C49Z239938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cranberry
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Ultra Clean 2009 GMC SIERRA 

Reg Cab, 2wd, With every important option!

4.8L small V8,

Only 120,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in

Metallic Cranberry on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Chrome Bumpers, trim, accents.

 ICE COLD AC!

Tow Package, Soft Tri Fold tonneau cover  

Chrome Wheel Covers 

8.0 Foot Long Box, 

Truck is Like new Inside and Out

 

Completely Certified and Ready to go!

 

SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Long Box for sale in Guelph, ON
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Long Box 120,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 220,000 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA2 GX for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA2 GX 130,000 KM $8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500