2009 GMC Sierra 1500
Long Box
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cranberry
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2009 GMC SIERRA
Reg Cab, 2wd, With every important option!
4.8L small V8,
Only 120,000 well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in
Metallic Cranberry on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, accents.
ICE COLD AC!
Tow Package, Soft Tri Fold tonneau cover
Chrome Wheel Covers
8.0 Foot Long Box,
Truck is Like new Inside and Out
Completely Certified and Ready to go!
SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
