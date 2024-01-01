$5,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
163,484KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E8XAFB72964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 163,484 KM
Vehicle Description
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
