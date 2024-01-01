Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>PLEASE VIEW CARFAX REPORT!</div><br /><div>AWD Vehicle Equipped with Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors and MORE!!! </div><br /><div>BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!</div><br /><div>ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!</div><br /><div>We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.</div><br /><div>Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.</div><br /><div>We offer:</div><br /><div>- No-hassle vehicle sales process;</div><br /><div>- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. </div><br /><div>- State of the art full service facility;</div><br /><div>- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.</div><br /><div>Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!</div><br /><div><span>If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at </span><a href=https://rb.gy/qmzzvr>700 York Road, Guelph ON!</a></div><br /><div>Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!</div><br /><div><span>Sales: </span><a href=https://www.automarketguelph.ca/>https://www.automarketguelph.ca/</a></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Service: </span><a href=https://www.automarketservice.ca/>https://www.automarketservice.ca/</a></div>

2012 BMW X5

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 BMW X5

xDrive35i Certified!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X5

xDrive35i Certified!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 11025170
  2. 11025170
  3. 11025170
  4. 11025170
  5. 11025170
  6. 11025170
  7. 11025170
  8. 11025170
  9. 11025170
  10. 11025170
  11. 11025170
  12. 11025170
  13. 11025170
  14. 11025170
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXZV4C51CL752248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2300
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE VIEW CARFAX REPORT!
AWD Vehicle Equipped with Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMarket

Used 2014 Audi A5 Progressiv Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Audi A5 Progressiv Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! 139,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Certified!HeatedSeats!!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Certified!HeatedSeats!!WeApproveAllCredit! 42,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit! 150,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X5