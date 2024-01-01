Menu
Accident FREE!!! FWD Vehicle Equipped With Automatic Transmission, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Options and MORE!!!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

162,000 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Certified!RemoteStart!AlloysWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Certified!RemoteStart!AlloysWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1PG5SC4C7361704

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2305
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Accident Free
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2012 Chevrolet Cruze