*This Kia Soul Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Soul delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax, Blind Spot Monitor.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!650+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2020 Kia Soul

129,000 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

EX - Rear Camera, Heated Seats, CarPlay+Android, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Blindspot Monitor & More!

2020 Kia Soul

EX - Rear Camera, Heated Seats, CarPlay+Android, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Blindspot Monitor & More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

2020 Kia Soul

$18,988 + tax & licensing

129,000 KM

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Soul delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax, Blind Spot Monitor.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available.
BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!
WE LOVE TRADE-INS!
HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.
EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available
30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)
5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)
CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.
2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

am/fm
Bluetooth

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Kia Soul