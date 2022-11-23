$25,995 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 5 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9359314

9359314 Stock #: 047791

047791 VIN: 5YFB4RBE9LP047791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,593 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels tinted windows Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.