Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

88,593 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9359314
  2. 9359314
  3. 9359314
  4. 9359314
  5. 9359314
  6. 9359314
  7. 9359314
  8. 9359314
  9. 9359314
  10. 9359314
  11. 9359314
  12. 9359314
  13. 9359314
  14. 9359314
  15. 9359314
  16. 9359314
  17. 9359314
  18. 9359314
  19. 9359314
  20. 9359314
  21. 9359314
  22. 9359314
  23. 9359314
  24. 9359314
  25. 9359314
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,593KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9359314
  • Stock #: 047791
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE9LP047791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2014 Honda CR-V LX
 128,031 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX
 47,564 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 158,742 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory