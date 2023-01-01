Menu
New and Used Hyundai Sonata for Sale in Guelph, ON

Showing 1-50 of 132
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Premium w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Premium w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav
$13,990
+ tax & lic
68,245KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay
$28,450
+ tax & lic
64,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL
$19,895
+ tax & lic
103,337KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |
$26,900
+ tax & lic
77,782KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus * Leather/Suede Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Apple for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SEL Plus * Leather/Suede Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Apple
$30,995
+ tax & lic
88,547KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Lane Assi for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Lane Assi
$29,995
+ tax & lic
69,989KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Apple CarPlay for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Apple CarPlay
$28,995
+ tax & lic
81,333KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL
$15,499
+ tax & lic
94,442KM
Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
+ tax & lic
221,115KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport|LEATHER|SUNROOF|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport|LEATHER|SUNROOF|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAMERA
$21,597
+ tax & lic
122,191KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid ULTIMATE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Plug-In Hybrid ULTIMATE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
$12,990
+ tax & lic
225,213KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay! for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
$21,495
+ tax & lic
92,000KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$16,990
+ tax & lic
130,453KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay
$22,450
+ tax & lic
76,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats Blind Spot Monitor for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats Blind Spot Monitor
$19,495
+ tax & lic
119,542KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS
$8,995
+ tax & lic
173,123KM
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Technology Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Limited w/Technology Pkg
$12,995
+ tax & lic
135,213KM
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata

$8,450
+ tax & lic
196,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$8,990
+ tax & lic
201,846KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Park Assist * Lane Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Driver Attention Warning * Back Up Camera * Remote St for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Park Assist * Lane Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Driver Attention Warning * Back Up Camera * Remote St
$29,495
+ tax & lic
75,589KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Burlington, ON

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
97,333KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS 16-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS 16-AL
$13,998
+ tax & lic
192,172KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid ULTIMATE for sale in Stratford, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Plug-In Hybrid ULTIMATE
$20,495
+ tax & lic
112,452KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred Heated Front Seats Apple Car play 17

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred Heated Front Seats Apple Car play 17"Alloy
$28,941
+ tax & lic
18,834KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GLS No Accident Leather Sunroof Blindspot Carplay for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS No Accident Leather Sunroof Blindspot Carplay
$22,995
+ tax & lic
82,283KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Ultimate, Navi, 360 Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Ultimate, Navi, 360 Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!
$33,995
+ tax & lic
98,447KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Tech *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*
$19,950
+ tax & lic
121,924KM
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred 2.5L Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred 2.5L Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot & More!
$27,888
+ tax & lic
75,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport Tech w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof
$17,690
+ tax & lic
60,321KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$34,995
+ tax & lic
87,354KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$8,990
+ tax & lic
236,830KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
213,279KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata ALLOY,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,REAR CAM,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

ALLOY,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,REAR CAM,CERTIFIED
$10,999
+ tax & lic
147,000KM
Ryder Motors Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Limited *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*
$21,950
+ tax & lic
48,822KM
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata GLS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*ALLOYS*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2010 Hyundai Sonata

GLS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*ALLOYS*AS IS SPECIAL
$2,995
+ tax & lic
308,700KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Sport / Eco Mode * Blind Spot Assist * Park Assist * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands F for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Sport / Eco Mode * Blind Spot Assist * Park Assist * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands F
$12,495
+ tax & lic
177,086KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Oakville, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS
$12,999
+ tax & lic
160,530KM
Deals on Wheels Auto

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

$12,950
+ tax & lic
158,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport Tech for sale in Cayuga, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech
$20,950
+ tax & lic
126,482KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL, CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL, CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & Much More!
$24,888
+ tax & lic
27,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL | SPORT PKG | Leather | Sunroof | BSM for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL | SPORT PKG | Leather | Sunroof | BSM
$21,950
+ tax & lic
102,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata Sport SPORT|PANORAMIC|LEATHER|CERTIFIED for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Sport SPORT|PANORAMIC|LEATHER|CERTIFIED
$24,995
+ tax & lic
158,326KM
Skyline Auto

Concord, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED for sale in Burlington, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED
$29,488
+ tax & lic
41,638KM
Motorline Auto Group

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2.5L|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS|
$35,698
+ tax & lic
35,478KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$21,950
+ tax & lic
88,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited NAV ADAP-CC ROOF COLD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Limited NAV ADAP-CC ROOF COLD-SEATS
$21,998
+ tax & lic
72,129KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.0T ULTIMATE/NAVI/LEATHER/ROOF/P.SEATS/ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T ULTIMATE/NAVI/LEATHER/ROOF/P.SEATS/ALLOYS
Sale
$17,995
+ tax & lic
184,127KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$34,995
+ tax & lic
72,791KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|
$24,698
+ tax & lic
153,954KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T Sport Panoramic Roof Remote Starter HTD Seats for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Sport Panoramic Roof Remote Starter HTD Seats
$31,995
+ tax & lic
55,996KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options